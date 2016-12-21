One Transported From Accident In Jeromesville
Ohio Highway Patrol and Jeromesville Fire Department with Jeromesville EMS respond to a two-vehicle accident at State Route 30 and State Route 89 intersection Thursday evening. Delores Pearce, age 89, of Ashland, Ohio was driving Northbound on State Route 89 in a 2012 Lincoln MKX SUV when she failed to stop at a posted stop sign at US 30. John Wengerd, age 42, of Fredericksburg, Ohio was driving Eastbound on US 30 in a 2016 F150 when Pearce's vehicle struck him in the right side of his vehicle.
