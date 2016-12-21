One Of Ohio''s Longest Running Farm T...

One Of Ohio''s Longest Running Farm Toy Shows Held In Ashland

Sunday Dec 18

The 28th Annual Ashland Future Farmers of America Alumni Farm Toy Show took place in the Ashland High School Sunday morning. The annual event is one of the longest running farm toy shows in the state of Ohio.

