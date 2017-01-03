Grate claims insanity in murder case Read Story Mark Caudill, Mansfield News Journal
Attorneys for Shawn Grate have filed a motion claiming the accused serial killer is not guilty by reason of insanity. He is charged with two counts of murder in Ashland County and could receive the death penalty or life without the possibility of parole if convicted.
