Donations For Gatlinburg Fire Victims Collected In Ashland
Hauler Back Trucking, Bates Towing, and many other local businesses are collecting donations for the victims of the Gatlinburg fires on Saturday, December 3rd, and Sunday, December 4th, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The donation collection point is at "Basically the daily essentials of life," said Brandon Carpenter with Hauler Back Trucking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
