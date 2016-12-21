Donations For Gatlinburg Fire Victims...

Donations For Gatlinburg Fire Victims Collected In Ashland

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 4 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

Hauler Back Trucking, Bates Towing, and many other local businesses are collecting donations for the victims of the Gatlinburg fires on Saturday, December 3rd, and Sunday, December 4th, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The donation collection point is at "Basically the daily essentials of life," said Brandon Carpenter with Hauler Back Trucking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kaitie smith Dec 18 Informed 1
Working girls here Dec 6 Tony 1
Crist Morris Jarvis (Mar '15) Dec 3 TONY 3
Christina Douglas Dec 3 TONY 1
News Pine Bridge Apartment Robbed, Two Dogs Stabbed Nov '16 Zoe Regen 1
News Beloved bartender shot dead during armed robber... Oct '16 Gman 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 Sinbad 2
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Ashland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,974 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,271

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC