Banana truck driver chokes, crashes on I-71 Read Story Courtney Day, Mansfield News Journal
The driver of a truck carrying 43,000 pounds of bananas veered off the road Wednesday, causing the truck to overturn and spill fruit along Interstate 71 near mile marker 185. Nancy Hosko-Leigh, 46, of Ellensburg, Washington, was driving south on I-71 in a 2017 Kenworth tractor-trailer around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday when, she told a patrol officer, she took a sip of coffee that "went down the wrong pipe," according to a report from the Ashland post of Ohio Highway Patrol.
