Ashland Mayor Glen Stewart To Resign January 21

Ashland Mayor Glen Stewart announced his intention to resign on Saturday, January 21 in front of city employees he called to his office in the Municipal Building Monday morning. In a statement Stewart released, he said, "The last few months have shown the demands are increasing and my capability to cope with those demands increasingly difficult.

