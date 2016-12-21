Small Business Owners Take Part In Ashland''s Shop Hop
Small business owners who took part in Ashland's "Shop Hop" on Small Business Saturday were pleased with the event's impact. The owners of Bagnabit's Boutique at 105 West Main Street, Ashland, Ohio, Suite A, talked to WMFD and gave their reaction to the day's events.
