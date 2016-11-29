Hospice to play host to holiday programs

Hospice of North Central Ohio will offer a series of events designed to support people of all ages as they prepare for the holiday season without a loved one. Hope for the Holidays workshops will be 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at Hospice House, 1050 Dauch Drive, Ashland, and 2 to 4 p.m. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashland Times-Gazette.