Black Sheep reborn: New owners to take over popular pub on Ashland Plaza

Appearing in Ashland's Fourth of July parade Tuesday was something unexpected - a float with the present and future owners of Black Sheep Pub & Restaurant, announcing the popular Plaza public house will not be closing at the end of the month as previously announced. The Black Sheep has been sold to Clarinda and Jon Merripen, new arrivals in Ashland and refugees from the stress and bustle of Silicon Valley.

