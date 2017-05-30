Peace group notes Middle East anniversary

This year marks 50 years since Israel took control of the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem and the Rogue Valley Chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace will observe the anniversary with an art display and tabling on the Ashland Plaza on Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The plaza will be hung with large color photographs, printed on cloth, of Palestinians. The photographs were taken by Maurice Jacobsen, who in winter 2016-17 was in Ashland showing an early version of his documentary, “We All Live in Gaza,” which is scheduled for completion later this year.

