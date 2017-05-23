The Mill That Right-to-Work Built
There are 14 comments on the Wall Street Journal story from Friday May 19, titled The Mill That Right-to-Work Built. In it, Wall Street Journal reports that:
In April the CEO of Braidy Industries, Craig Bouchard, announced his company would build a $1.3 billion aluminum mill in Ashland, Ky., creating 550 jobs. Within the past few weeks, he has received 2,600 applications-many with heart-wrenching personal anecdotes.
#1 Friday May 19
Right to work had nothing to do with this.
United States
#2 Saturday May 20
Yeah right, keep telling yourself that
#3 Saturday May 20
Your right Bevins is just trying to pat hiself on the back !!! Logistics is why the Mill is being built !!!!!
#5 Saturday May 20
That and the mill ready work force that's available.
#6 Sunday May 21
When a job pays nearly $70k per year, RTW is not in play.
#7 Sunday May 21
70k avg most jobs there will be around 50k. The the fewer higher paying jobs are what will bring the average up to 70k
#8 Sunday May 21
Just because the mill will be non-union doesn't mean the employees won't make a decent wage. There are other non-union mills that pay their employees a very good wage and benefit package in order to keep the unions out.
#9 Monday May 22
Didn't the CEO of the mill say RTW was the reason he choose this area?
#10 Monday
Yes.
Right to work....for less.
United States
#11 Tuesday
Yes the owner of the new Mill said that's the only reason that Greenup got it
#12 Tuesday
2,600 people applied for the 500 jobs already. I wonder how many of them will pass a drug test.
#13 Yesterday
I guess that depends on how many smoke cannabis because it stays in system longer than anything else.
#14 14 hrs ago
The mill will be union built.Contracts already signed.
#15 1 hr ago
We just need jobs period
