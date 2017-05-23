The Mill That Right-to-Work Built

The Mill That Right-to-Work Built

There are 14 comments on the Wall Street Journal story from Friday May 19, titled The Mill That Right-to-Work Built. In it, Wall Street Journal reports that:

In April the CEO of Braidy Industries, Craig Bouchard, announced his company would build a $1.3 billion aluminum mill in Ashland, Ky., creating 550 jobs. Within the past few weeks, he has received 2,600 applications-many with heart-wrenching personal anecdotes.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Someone else

Ashland, KY

#1 Friday May 19
Right to work had nothing to do with this.

Judged:

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
dur

United States

#2 Saturday May 20
Someone else wrote:
Right to work had nothing to do with this.
Yeah right, keep telling yourself that
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
GGG

Ashland, KY

#3 Saturday May 20
Someone else wrote:
Right to work had nothing to do with this.
Your right Bevins is just trying to pat hiself on the back !!! Logistics is why the Mill is being built !!!!!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Billy Bob

Russell, KY

#5 Saturday May 20
GGG wrote:
<quoted text>

Your right Bevins is just trying to pat hiself on the back !!! Logistics is why the Mill is being built !!!!!
That and the mill ready work force that's available.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Someone else

Ashland, KY

#6 Sunday May 21
When a job pays nearly $70k per year, RTW is not in play.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Lurkin

West Newton, PA

#7 Sunday May 21
70k avg most jobs there will be around 50k. The the fewer higher paying jobs are what will bring the average up to 70k

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The Original Jo Jo

Ironton, OH

#8 Sunday May 21
Just because the mill will be non-union doesn't mean the employees won't make a decent wage. There are other non-union mills that pay their employees a very good wage and benefit package in order to keep the unions out.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Drain the Swamp

Ironton, OH

#9 Monday May 22
Someone else wrote:
Right to work had nothing to do with this.
Didn't the CEO of the mill say RTW was the reason he choose this area?

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Organize

Philadelphia, PA

#10 Monday
Drain the Swamp wrote:
<quoted text>

Didn't the CEO of the mill say RTW was the reason he choose this area?
Yes.

Right to work....for less.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
House Cat

United States

#11 Tuesday
Drain the Swamp wrote:
<quoted text>Didn't the CEO of the mill say RTW was the reason he choose this area?
Yes the owner of the new Mill said that's the only reason that Greenup got it
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
the news said

Lancaster, OH

#12 Tuesday
2,600 people applied for the 500 jobs already. I wonder how many of them will pass a drug test.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
FriendsofCannabi s

Philadelphia, PA

#13 Yesterday
the news said wrote:
2,600 people applied for the 500 jobs already. I wonder how many of them will pass a drug test.
I guess that depends on how many smoke cannabis because it stays in system longer than anything else.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
True

Grayson, KY

#14 14 hrs ago
The mill will be union built.Contracts already signed.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Bob

Philadelphia, PA

#15 1 hr ago
True wrote:
The mill will be union built.Contracts already signed.
We just need jobs period
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What will Dems do when Trump succeeds in Middle... 22 min Lmao 6
Orange Goon 1 hr Hitler 3
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr Blacklagoon 163,782
Bicycles and Skateboards on the Streets 4 hr NewsReporter 15
Austin white 9 hr PleSe 1
Girl walking her daughter to school this morning 9 hr Jake 14
City Manager Interview 11 hr Juan 11
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Ashland, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,146 • Total comments across all topics: 281,269,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC