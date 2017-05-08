MSUa s SBDC to host open house Friday -

Tuesday May 2 Read more: Floyd County Times

Morehead State University's Small Business Development Center will host an open house Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Innovation Launchpad on 149 East Main Street in Morehead, as the center celebrates National Small Business Week. Every year since 1963, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America's entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.

