MSUa s SBDC to host open house Friday -
Morehead State University's Small Business Development Center will host an open house Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Innovation Launchpad on 149 East Main Street in Morehead, as the center celebrates National Small Business Week. Every year since 1963, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America's entrepreneurs and small business owners.
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AK furnace
|6 min
|Donald Trump
|17
|Keep on deleting Fannins
|23 min
|In hiding
|1
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|24 min
|another viewer
|163,320
|Rat
|35 min
|Animal
|1
|Conley painting
|1 hr
|Concerned
|1
|Murder
|1 hr
|Currious
|1
|Austin white
|2 hr
|Itstrue
|1
|City sues The Ambassador
|7 hr
|YoungExec
|138
