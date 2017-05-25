Ex-Boy Scout leader faces child porn ...

There are 4 comments on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from Friday May 26, titled Ex-Boy Scout leader faces child porn charge on top. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:

A former Boy Scout leader in Kentucky who's facing trial on a charge of electronically soliciting a minor now also faces a charge of child porn possession. The Daily Independent reports 52-year-old Paul "Steve" Crace was arrested Tuesday.

Sad&True

United States

#1 Friday
This is disturbing but I never have trusted the Boy Scouts. Not saying they all bad but don't want take the chance.
phil

Proctorville, OH

#2 Friday
[QUOTE who="Sad&True"]T his is disturbing but I never have trusted the Boy Scouts. Not saying they all bad but don't want take the chance.[/QUOTE]
I got kicked out of Boy Scouts for eating a Brownie.
troop69

United States

#3 Friday
phil wrote:
[QUOTE who="Sad&True"]T his is disturbing but I never have trusted the Boy Scouts. Not saying they all bad but don't want take the chance."

I got kicked out of Boy Scouts for eating a Brownie.
Haha that's a good one!! But wrong gender. Still funny tho.
Just saying

Lexington, KY

#4 Friday
I heard the sicko uses the name CoolStoryBro on here.

