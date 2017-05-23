Ashland police introduce new badge de...

Ashland police introduce new badge design

There are 7 comments on the KOBI NBC5 story from Monday May 8, titled Ashland police introduce new badge design. In it, KOBI NBC5 reports that:

APD said they have been working on updating their badges to "better reflect the community and the police team that serves the community." The new badge design centers around a depiction of a statue that currently stands in the Ashland Plaza, referred to as "Iron Mike."

Someone else

Hockessin, DE

#1 Tuesday May 16
Maybe it could depict a ghost town.
A Pig is a Filthy Animal

Bladensburg, MD

#2 Tuesday May 16
Someone else wrote:
Maybe it could depict a ghost town.
It should center around a privy or a donut shop.
IGA

Ashland, KY

#3 Thursday May 18
Ashland Oregon.
PSA

South Point, OH

#4 Thursday May 18
It should be a big cock, since all they ever do is screw good people.

Or maybe a big turd, because thats how useful they are when theyre sitting on the side of winchester writing tickets, or cruising through traffic in their unmarked cars way above the speed limit.
Arnold

Bladensburg, MD

#5 Thursday May 18
IGA wrote:
Ashland Oregon.
A pig is a pig, Oregon or Dumbtucky. oink
PSA

South Point, OH

#6 Thursday May 18
IGA wrote:
Ashland Oregon.
Oh....
Bacon

Hockessin, DE

#7 Thursday May 18
Job security dealing with the retread, dropper idiots. Ha ha.
