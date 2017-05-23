Ashland police introduce new badge design
Monday May 8
APD said they have been working on updating their badges to "better reflect the community and the police team that serves the community." The new badge design centers around a depiction of a statue that currently stands in the Ashland Plaza, referred to as "Iron Mike."
#1 Tuesday May 16
Maybe it could depict a ghost town.
#2 Tuesday May 16
It should center around a privy or a donut shop.
#3 Thursday May 18
Ashland Oregon.
#4 Thursday May 18
It should be a big cock, since all they ever do is screw good people.
Or maybe a big turd, because thats how useful they are when theyre sitting on the side of winchester writing tickets, or cruising through traffic in their unmarked cars way above the speed limit.
#5 Thursday May 18
A pig is a pig, Oregon or Dumbtucky. oink
#6 Thursday May 18
Oh....
#7 Thursday May 18
Job security dealing with the retread, dropper idiots. Ha ha.
