New documentary tells story of Indian Head Rock
The famous "Indian Head Rock," an historic boulder previously located in the Ohio River, is the subject of an upcoming documentary. The Daily Independent of Ashland reports the documentary, created by Morehead State University instructor and filmmaker Steven Middleton, will be screened at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Coffee Tree Books in Morehead.
