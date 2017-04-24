New documentary tells story of Indian...

New documentary tells story of Indian Head Rock

Monday Apr 24 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

The famous "Indian Head Rock," an historic boulder previously located in the Ohio River, is the subject of an upcoming documentary. The Daily Independent of Ashland reports the documentary, created by Morehead State University instructor and filmmaker Steven Middleton, will be screened at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Coffee Tree Books in Morehead.

