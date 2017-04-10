Ket Announces New Ket PBS Kids Channel
The channel will be available over-the-air, on cable systems and live at KET.org/kids, pbskids.org, and on the PBS KIDS Video App available for Apple and Android devices. "KET is expanding on our commitment to supporting Kentucky families with these new 24/7 services, ensuring that our proven educational content is accessible anytime and anywhere to all children," said Shae Hopkins, KET's executive director and CEO.
