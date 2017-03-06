Huntington Medical Waste in 2016 Set off Radioactive Alarm at KY Landfill
Medical waste from Huntingtotn, WV set off a radioactive alarm for TC-99 at a Kentucky landfill, according to an email found by HNN. The email from Curt Pendergrass PhD, Supervisor, Radioactive Materials Section Kentucky Radiation Health Branch, said, "know that Republic Services operates many landfills here in KY and it is accompany policy that all Republic landfills have drive through radiation portal monitors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DOnny Prater
|1 hr
|Marybee
|6
|Proposal to make the Holy Bible the official Ci...
|1 hr
|AlwaysRightAndRem...
|48
|Elliott and West Carter for final
|1 hr
|Team BALLs
|5
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|True
|159,799
|Ashland Tomcat Basketball
|2 hr
|Cup the ba lls
|37
|Trump sinks to new low
|3 hr
|Trumpcare
|26
|Dave and Jen
|3 hr
|sara
|25
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC