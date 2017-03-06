Huntington Medical Waste in 2016 Set ...

Huntington Medical Waste in 2016 Set off Radioactive Alarm at KY Landfill

Medical waste from Huntingtotn, WV set off a radioactive alarm for TC-99 at a Kentucky landfill, according to an email found by HNN. The email from Curt Pendergrass PhD, Supervisor, Radioactive Materials Section Kentucky Radiation Health Branch, said, "know that Republic Services operates many landfills here in KY and it is accompany policy that all Republic landfills have drive through radiation portal monitors.

