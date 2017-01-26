American Trails gallery returning in new location
Dave Bobb, the longtime proprietor of American Trails gallery has decided to reopen his space at a new location in Ashland, in collaboration with his onetime gallery director, Shane Bloodworth. I touched base with Bobb to discuss his vision for the new art venue at a time when many other galleries in the city are closing down.
