American Trails gallery returning in new location

Dave Bobb, the longtime proprietor of American Trails gallery has decided to reopen his space at a new location in Ashland, in collaboration with his onetime gallery director, Shane Bloodworth. I touched base with Bobb to discuss his vision for the new art venue at a time when many other galleries in the city are closing down.

