KSP Post 14 investigating fatal shoot...

KSP Post 14 investigating fatal shooting in Lawrence County

The Kentucky State Police Post in Ashland is investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday at approximately 6:36 p.m. at 128 Aspen Drive in Lawrence County. Troopers responded to the residence after Lawrence County 911 received a report of a shooting between a father and son .

