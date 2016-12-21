KSP Post 14 investigating fatal shooting in Lawrence County -
The Kentucky State Police Post in Ashland is investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday at approximately 6:36 p.m. at 128 Aspen Drive in Lawrence County. Troopers responded to the residence after Lawrence County 911 received a report of a shooting between a father and son .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El hasa Shriners on new years
|13 min
|Sunshine
|1
|Angela
|15 min
|Hrr
|11
|McDonald's
|51 min
|Retiredmngr
|11
|Katie that works at the Wendy's in Ashland
|1 hr
|Backbone
|5
|food benefit
|1 hr
|Counselmember
|3
|papa johns managers (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|wv man
|149
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Mickey402
|156,956
|Dr short
|2 hr
|KyRattlerMan
|9
|Donny Prater
|15 hr
|Unreal
|58
|William J Short, MD
|22 hr
|KyRattlerMan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC