Semi vs. van crash kills Ashland, KY man in Jefferson Co.
Police say 46-year-old Derron Gentry was traveling westbound in a Chrysler Voyager Van around 12:19 a.m. when he rear ended a semi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tri state area
|12 min
|FatBastard
|3
|Who works on 4-wheeler's at a reasonable price.
|23 min
|wondering
|1
|The new russell bridge
|25 min
|FYI
|14
|Boyd County Football Coach!
|31 min
|Iammysonsbiggestfan
|6
|Topix - One for the Books
|32 min
|truth
|21
|Donny Prater
|44 min
|HillBilly
|45
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|56 min
|FFS
|156,705
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC