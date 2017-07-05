Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - Point of View

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - Point of View

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Point of View

Today's Millennial Round Table show is hosted by Denison Forum's Dr. Nick Pitts and First Liberty's Chelsey Youman. They will chat briefly with Matt Kendrik, Next Geneneration pastor at Biltmore Church in North Carolina about why millennials are not patriotic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point of View.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 49 min marksman11 162,103
Who Has the Best Burger in Asheville? 55 min Old Catamite Willard 13
I MISS The FORUMS FROM MOUNTAIN EXPRESS 1 hr JayBugg 38
Asheville has no jobs, but PLENTY of Beer and D... (Feb '12) 13 hr Defeat Esther Man... 23
Should Esther Manheimer Remain as Mayor of Ashe... 13 hr Defeat Esther Man... 5
Does Alcoholics Anonymous Work? Or Is It a Sham? 17 hr lawrence BUNCY Sm... 20
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha (Jan '17) 17 hr Kathi 100
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,404 • Total comments across all topics: 282,253,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC