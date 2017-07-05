Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - Point of View
Today's Millennial Round Table show is hosted by Denison Forum's Dr. Nick Pitts and First Liberty's Chelsey Youman. They will chat briefly with Matt Kendrik, Next Geneneration pastor at Biltmore Church in North Carolina about why millennials are not patriotic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point of View.
