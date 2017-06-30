Police respond to call, end up joining in on Slip 'N Slide
When Asheville, North Carolina, senior police officers Joe Jones and Carrie Lee responded to a call for a noise complaint, they never expected the summertime fun they were about to encounter. The officers joined in on the neighborhood's massive Slip 'N Slide built for a Fourth of July block party on Sunday, July 2. "The officers got there and people were like, 'Oh my gosh, the cops are here.
