Kinetic' mid-century art at Yvette Torres

Yvette Torres Fine Art, 464 Main St., has built a reputation for showing fine contemporary modern painters, as well as the work of the some of the giants of the mid-20th century who studied or taught at one of the era's great centers of artistic innovation - Black Mountain College in North Carolina. The public is invited to stroll north down Main Street to see a July show of paintings of Zola Marcus, a student at Black Mountain in 1953.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.