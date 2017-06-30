Kinetic' mid-century art at Yvette To...

Kinetic' mid-century art at Yvette Torres

Yvette Torres Fine Art, 464 Main St., has built a reputation for showing fine contemporary modern painters, as well as the work of the some of the giants of the mid-20th century who studied or taught at one of the era's great centers of artistic innovation - Black Mountain College in North Carolina. The public is invited to stroll north down Main Street to see a July show of paintings of Zola Marcus, a student at Black Mountain in 1953.

