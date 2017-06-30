Instead Of Breaking Up The Party, Asheville, N.C., Police Join In
A group of neighborhood kids had been taking full advantage of a huge slip-and-slide at an annual Fourth of July block party in Asheville, N.C., on Sunday, when city police officers pulled up in their cruiser. Officer Carrie Lee quickly decided that it was off to the side and there were no issues.
