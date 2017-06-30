Economist: NCa s middle class on decline -
The collapse of middle-class jobs since the turn of the 21st century has been worse in North Carolina than the rest of the country, a university economist says in an upcoming book forecasting the state's future. While the number of middle-class jobs rose by 6 percent nationwide between 2001 and 2015, there were 5 percent fewer in North Carolina, North Carolina State University's Michael Walden found.
