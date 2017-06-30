Economist: NCa s middle class on decl...

Economist: NCa s middle class on decline -

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: The Robesonian

The collapse of middle-class jobs since the turn of the 21st century has been worse in North Carolina than the rest of the country, a university economist says in an upcoming book forecasting the state's future. While the number of middle-class jobs rose by 6 percent nationwide between 2001 and 2015, there were 5 percent fewer in North Carolina, North Carolina State University's Michael Walden found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 1 hr marksman11 162,111
I MISS The FORUMS FROM MOUNTAIN EXPRESS 1 hr Donna Aurora Smith 40
Does Alcoholics Anonymous Work? Or Is It a Sham? 1 hr Donna Aurora Smith 22
Does Ingles Warehouse use EVerify? 16 hr Muffy Pierce 7
Who Has the Best Burger in Asheville? 20 hr Old Catamite Willard 13
Asheville has no jobs, but PLENTY of Beer and D... (Feb '12) Tue Defeat Esther Man... 23
Should Esther Manheimer Remain as Mayor of Ashe... Tue Defeat Esther Man... 5
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,814 • Total comments across all topics: 282,272,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC