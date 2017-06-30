Crime 41 mins ago 4:04 p.m.Murder cha...

Crime 41 mins ago 4:04 p.m.Murder charges in 1989 cold case of NC eldery couple

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

Asheville police department shined a white hot light on a nearly-30-year-old double homicide cold case Wednesday, charging someone in the case based on new evidence. Eric Robert Begley, now 42, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the 1989 deaths of Allene and Cleve McMahan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I MISS The FORUMS FROM MOUNTAIN EXPRESS 1 hr Steve S 44
Does Ingles Warehouse use EVerify? 1 hr Donna Aurora Smith 8
Does Alcoholics Anonymous Work? Or Is It a Sham? 1 hr Muffy Pierce 24
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 8 hr Science 162,112
Who Has the Best Burger in Asheville? Wed Old Catamite Willard 13
Asheville has no jobs, but PLENTY of Beer and D... (Feb '12) Tue Defeat Esther Man... 23
Should Esther Manheimer Remain as Mayor of Ashe... Tue Defeat Esther Man... 5
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,551 • Total comments across all topics: 282,283,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC