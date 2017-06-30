Crime 41 mins ago 4:04 p.m.Murder charges in 1989 cold case of NC eldery couple
Asheville police department shined a white hot light on a nearly-30-year-old double homicide cold case Wednesday, charging someone in the case based on new evidence. Eric Robert Begley, now 42, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the 1989 deaths of Allene and Cleve McMahan.
