Cops get complaint, end up joining th...

Cops get complaint, end up joining the fun

Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: KABC-AM Los Angeles

Cops in Asheville, North Carolina, responded to a complaint about a giant slip-and-slide that had been set up for a Fourth of July block party. Officer Carrie Lee and Officer Joe Jones joined a party for a moment instead of breaking it up.

