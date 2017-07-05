Cops get complaint, end up joining the fun
Cops in Asheville, North Carolina, responded to a complaint about a giant slip-and-slide that had been set up for a Fourth of July block party. Officer Carrie Lee and Officer Joe Jones joined a party for a moment instead of breaking it up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KABC-AM Los Angeles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|Science
|162,180
|I MISS The FORUMS FROM MOUNTAIN EXPRESS
|7 hr
|Steve Shantyfeeled
|58
|Should Esther Manheimer Remain as Mayor of Ashe...
|Tue
|Deplorable Buncy
|7
|The Lord Mayoress Signs Up to Keep Her Coveted ...
|Mon
|Kingsland Van Winkle
|2
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha (Jan '17)
|Mon
|Muffy Pierce
|105
|Cult in Asheville (Dec '10)
|Mon
|Rev Billy
|111
|Does Ingles Warehouse use EVerify?
|Jul 6
|Muffy Pierce
|9
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC