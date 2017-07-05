Civil Rights a " No Taxpayer Standing...

Civil Rights a " No Taxpayer Standing in Religious Exemption Case

Ansley v. Warren No. 16-2082, June 28, 2017; USDC at Asheville, N.C. 4th Cir. Holding: Plaintiffs, including same-sex couples who are either engaged or married, cannot rely on taxpayer standing to challenge North Carolina Senate Bill 2, which grants state magistrates a religious exemption from performing

