Arrest made in 1989 double killing in North Carolina

North Carolina authorities say they've made an arrest in the unsolved 1989 deaths of an elderly couple killed in their home. A news release from the Asheville Police Department on Wednesday says that 42-year-old Eric Robert Begley was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Allene and Cleve McMahan.

