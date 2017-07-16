16 Places Your Kids Really Want to Stay This Summer
No less than 87 percent of parents say their kids play some role in vacation planning, with 13 percent revealing their kids actually make the final call on where to go. And like grown-ups, kids love to get away from it all: 43 percent of kids would choose a vacation over a physical gift.
Comments
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I MISS The FORUMS FROM MOUNTAIN EXPRESS
|9 hr
|Muffy Pierce
|46
|Does Ingles Warehouse use EVerify?
|9 hr
|Muffy Pierce
|9
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|13 hr
|Dogen
|162,113
|Does Alcoholics Anonymous Work? Or Is It a Sham?
|15 hr
|Muffy Pierce
|24
|Who Has the Best Burger in Asheville?
|Wed
|Old Catamite Willard
|13
|Asheville has no jobs, but PLENTY of Beer and D... (Feb '12)
|Tue
|Defeat Esther Man...
|23
|Should Esther Manheimer Remain as Mayor of Ashe...
|Tue
|Defeat Esther Man...
|5
