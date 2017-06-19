Weinstein celebrates 10 years as travel agent
Arlene Weinstein, owner of Arlene's Fun Travel, said she continues to learn about the travel industry even after 10 years of operating as an independent travel agent - the past three in the Farragut area. "Whether it's a customer who wants something different or trips to places I haven't booked before ... this business stays as interesting today as it was in the beginning," she said.
