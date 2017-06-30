View Press Release

Earth Fare, the authentic specialty organic and natural foods grocery store, welcomed shoppers to its new location in Concord, North Carolina on Wednesday, June 28. )--Earth Fare, the authentic specialty organic and natural foods grocery store, opened its fifth greater Charlotte-area location on Wednesday, June 28 at 8885 Christenbury Parkway in Concord, North Carolina. Earth Fare was founded in 1975 in Asheville, and maintains a strong presence in North Carolina, with a total of ten locations around the state.

