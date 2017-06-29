The Latest: Bill lets school bus cameras catch motorists
The Latest on work performed by the North Carolina legislature as lawmakers attempt to adjourn before this weekend : North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is getting a bill that implements an idea he promoted while attorney general - putting cameras on school buses to take photos of vehicles that illegally pass stopped school buses. The House late Thursday agreed to Senate legislation allowing counties to adopt ordinances to cite motorists by using stop-arm camera images as evidence.
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|5 hr
|Barbara
|92
|I MISS The FORUMS FROM MOUNTAIN EXPRESS
|6 hr
|Piffy
|26
|You Wanna Know How to Lie Under Oath and Get By...
|Wed
|Aprilla the Gueri...
|10
|Does Alcoholics Anonymous Work? Or Is It a Sham?
|Wed
|Thomas
|10
|Should Esther Manheimer Remain as Mayor of Ashe...
|Wed
|Her Honor Julie K...
|3
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|Jun 27
|Willy
|162,045
|Who Has the Best Burger in Asheville?
|Jun 27
|Muffy Pierce
|9
