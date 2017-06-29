The Latest: Bill lets school bus cameras catch motorists

The Latest on work performed by the North Carolina legislature as lawmakers attempt to adjourn before this weekend : North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is getting a bill that implements an idea he promoted while attorney general - putting cameras on school buses to take photos of vehicles that illegally pass stopped school buses. The House late Thursday agreed to Senate legislation allowing counties to adopt ordinances to cite motorists by using stop-arm camera images as evidence.

