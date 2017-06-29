The Latest: Bill lets school bus came...

The Latest: Bill lets school bus cameras catch motorists

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: WBT-AM Charlotte

The Latest on work performed by the North Carolina legislature as lawmakers attempt to adjourn before this weekend : North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is getting a bill that implements an idea he promoted while attorney general - putting cameras on school buses to take photos of vehicles that illegally pass stopped school buses. The House late Thursday agreed to Senate legislation allowing counties to adopt ordinances to cite motorists by using stop-arm camera images as evidence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha 5 hr Barbara 92
I MISS The FORUMS FROM MOUNTAIN EXPRESS 6 hr Piffy 26
You Wanna Know How to Lie Under Oath and Get By... Wed Aprilla the Gueri... 10
Does Alcoholics Anonymous Work? Or Is It a Sham? Wed Thomas 10
Should Esther Manheimer Remain as Mayor of Ashe... Wed Her Honor Julie K... 3
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) Jun 27 Willy 162,045
Who Has the Best Burger in Asheville? Jun 27 Muffy Pierce 9
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,874 • Total comments across all topics: 282,122,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC