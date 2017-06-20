the Dixie Swim Club Floats Into Flat ...

the Dixie Swim Club Floats Into Flat Rock Playhouse

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Designing Women, The Golden Girls, Steel Magnolias, Ya-Ya Sisterhood... Make way for The Dixie Swim Club - a hilarious and touching comedy about five Southern women who prove that friendships can last forever.The Flat Rock Playhouse 2017 season will continue with this charming Southern comedy, The Dixie Swim Club, which will run from July 7th through July 22nd at the Flat Rock Playhouse Clyde and Nina Allen Mainstage in the village of Flat Rock, NC. Get ready for a play full of laughs, love and Southern charm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Luke combs 5 hr Steel 1
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 6 hr Science 161,931
I MISS The FORUMS FROM MOUNTAIN EXPRESS 14 hr Muffy Pierce 13
Should Esther Manheimer Remain as Mayor of Ashe... 16 hr Volatile Mayor Blew 1
Who Has the Best Burger in Asheville? 18 hr Muffy Pierce 8
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha 18 hr Muffy Pierce 89
Does Alcoholics Anonymous Work? Or Is It a Sham? 18 hr Muffy Pierce 8
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,051 • Total comments across all topics: 281,957,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC