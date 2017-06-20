the Dixie Swim Club Floats Into Flat Rock Playhouse

Designing Women, The Golden Girls, Steel Magnolias, Ya-Ya Sisterhood... Make way for The Dixie Swim Club - a hilarious and touching comedy about five Southern women who prove that friendships can last forever.The Flat Rock Playhouse 2017 season will continue with this charming Southern comedy, The Dixie Swim Club, which will run from July 7th through July 22nd at the Flat Rock Playhouse Clyde and Nina Allen Mainstage in the village of Flat Rock, NC. Get ready for a play full of laughs, love and Southern charm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.