Rockingham to host hearing on Duke Energy rate hike

Utilities regulators plan to hear from consumers and experts this fall about whether to allow a 15 percent increase in the electricity bills of 1.3 million North Carolina customers. The North Carolina Utilities Commission on Thursday released a schedule for September and October hearings as it considers Duke Energy Progress' request to add $18 more per month to the typical household bill of $105.

