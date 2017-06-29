Pregnant Woman Mows Down Alleged Thief In Parking Lot
Being pregnant, I'm told, sucks. At least that's what my wife says. Perhaps that's why this pregnant Asheville, North Carolina, woman decided to run over the jackass who broke into her Ford Explorer and stole her purse.
