Pregnant woman in SUV allegedly runs over suspected thief in Walmart parking lot
A pregnant woman driving an SUV reportedly chased down a suspected purse thief and struck him with her vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in Asheville, North Carolina and it was all caught on video. According to WLOS-TV , Christine Braswell, 26, confronted the man Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly grabbed her purse and other items from her SUV.
