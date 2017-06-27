Orange County Commissioner Mark Dorosin Running for NC Court of Appeals in 2018

Chair of the Orange County Board of Commissioners Mark Dorosin has announced that he will be running for a seat on the North Carolina Court of Appeals in 2018. Dorosin said he will be a candidate for the seat being vacated by Judge Ann Marie Calabria, who announced that she will not be seeking re-election while attending the North Carolina Bar Association convention in Asheville last weekend, according to the Associated Press.

