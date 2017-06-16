North Carolina guitarist Shane Parish...

North Carolina guitarist Shane Parish straddles free improv and traditional rural music

Friday Jun 16

On Sunday remarkable guitarist Shane Parish, based in Asheville, North Carolina, returns to Chicago to headline Elastic . I spent a few minutes debating whether he belonged in the jazz post that I publish every Friday afternoon, but I have a sufficiently broad definition of the term for Parish's exploratory sensibility to fit under its umbrella-though he draws just as heavily from progressive rock and American folk as it does from improvised music.

