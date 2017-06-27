New Belgium's North Carolina brewery achieves LEED certifications

New Belgium Brewing , with headquarters in Fort Collins, Colorado, has been awarded the gold, platinum and silver LEED certifications for its brewery in Asheville, North Carolina, according to a report from the local ABC affiliate WLOS . According to the report, the site was built on an urban brownfield, and designers used recycled materials from the old Asheville stockyards during construction.

