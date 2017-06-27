New Belgium's North Carolina brewery ...

New Belgium's North Carolina brewery achieves LEED certifications

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Construction & Demolition Recycling

New Belgium Brewing , with headquarters in Fort Collins, Colorado, has been awarded the gold, platinum and silver LEED certifications for its brewery in Asheville, North Carolina, according to a report from the local ABC affiliate WLOS . According to the report, the site was built on an urban brownfield, and designers used recycled materials from the old Asheville stockyards during construction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction & Demolition Recycling.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 1 hr Genesis Enigma 162,043
I MISS The FORUMS FROM MOUNTAIN EXPRESS 1 hr Muffy Pierce 25
You Wanna Know How to Lie Under Oath and Get By... 1 hr J Lawrence Buncy ... 7
Does Alcoholics Anonymous Work? Or Is It a Sham? 1 hr Buncy 9
Who Has the Best Burger in Asheville? 2 hr Muffy Pierce 9
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha 7 hr Loralee 91
Dirty Cops -- Another of Our Most Cherished Ser... Mon Her Royal Ladyship 4
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,274 • Total comments across all topics: 282,064,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC