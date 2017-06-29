NC Magistrates Win Religious Liberty

NC Magistrates Win Religious Liberty

51 min ago Read more: Christian Newswire

Liberty Counsel represented, among others, Magistrate Brenda Bumgarner, who has an excellent record during her 10 years of service as a magistrate, and who sought a religious opt out of performing "marriages" for same-sex couples. Liberty Counsel filed an amicus brief that argued that SB 2 is not only constitutionally permissible but actually required for magistrates and judges.

