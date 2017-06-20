Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Honors Gregg Allman In North Carolina
Last night Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit kicked off their lengthy summer tour at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium in Asheville, North Carolina. Isbell and his backing band, which currently includes his wife Amanda Shires on fiddle and backing vocals, are out on the road in support of their just-released studio album The Nashville Sound .
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luke combs
|5 hr
|Steel
|1
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|6 hr
|Science
|161,931
|I MISS The FORUMS FROM MOUNTAIN EXPRESS
|14 hr
|Muffy Pierce
|13
|Should Esther Manheimer Remain as Mayor of Ashe...
|16 hr
|Volatile Mayor Blew
|1
|Who Has the Best Burger in Asheville?
|18 hr
|Muffy Pierce
|8
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|18 hr
|Muffy Pierce
|89
|Does Alcoholics Anonymous Work? Or Is It a Sham?
|18 hr
|Muffy Pierce
|8
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC