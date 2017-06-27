Flight delayed due to elderly lady th...

Flight delayed due to elderly lady throwing coins into engine...

21 hrs ago

A China Southern Airlines jetliner painted with the logo and colours of the 2010 Asian Games rolls out from a hangar at the airport in Beijing on November 17, 2009. An elderly Chinese woman sought to invoke good luck by tossing her silver at the jet she was boarding Tuesday.

