EXCLUSIVE: YouTube Star Hannah Hart Lands New Food Network Series -- See the First Look

EXCLUSIVE: YouTube Star Hannah Hart Lands New Food Network Series

Thursday Jun 22

The popular Internet personality, who boasts more than 2.5 million subscribers to her YouTube channel MyHarto , is hitting the road for a new summer series, I Hart Food , ET has exclusively learned. In the six-episode series, Hannah -- a self-proclaimed food enthusiast -- travels the country to discover local dishes and engage in unique conversations.

