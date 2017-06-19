EXCLUSIVE: YouTube Star Hannah Hart Lands New Food Network Series -- See the First Look
The popular Internet personality, who boasts more than 2.5 million subscribers to her YouTube channel MyHarto , is hitting the road for a new summer series, I Hart Food , ET has exclusively learned. In the six-episode series, Hannah -- a self-proclaimed food enthusiast -- travels the country to discover local dishes and engage in unique conversations.
