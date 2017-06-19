Emerald ash borer found in Asheville
The emerald ash borer has invaded the city of Asheville, on Craftsman Circle, marking the third confirmation of EAB in Buncombe County and the first evidence of ash trees under attack within the city. There are currently 25 counties where ash trees have been attacked in North Carolina.
