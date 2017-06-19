Drink of the Week: Wicked Weed Arcanic
This family-owned Asheville, North Carolina-based brewery started in 2012, and through innovation and producing excellent beer has quickly become a regional powerhouse. Recently, this success attracted the attention of megabrewer Budweiser InBev, which enticed the owners to sell the brewery for an undisclosed but presumably vast sum.
