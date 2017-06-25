Chief justice: Ask voters if judges s...

Chief justice: Ask voters if judges should be appointed

16 min ago Read more: The Daily Advance

The chief justice of North Carolina's Supreme Court says voters should decide whether judges should be appointed instead of elected. The Asheville Citizen Times reports that Chief Justice Mark Martin told the North Carolina Bar Association on Saturday that the General Assembly should put a question on the ballot asking voters whether they should continue choosing judges.

