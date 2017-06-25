Chief justice: Ask voters if judges should be appointed
The chief justice of North Carolina's Supreme Court says voters should decide whether judges should be appointed instead of elected. The Asheville Citizen Times reports that Chief Justice Mark Martin told the North Carolina Bar Association on Saturday that the General Assembly should put a question on the ballot asking voters whether they should continue choosing judges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|18 min
|Genesis Enigma
|161,978
|Should Esther Manheimer Remain as Mayor of Ashe...
|4 hr
|Her Ladyship the ...
|2
|I MISS The FORUMS FROM MOUNTAIN EXPRESS
|17 hr
|Piffy
|18
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|17 hr
|Cynthia
|90
|Luke combs
|Thu
|Steel
|1
|Who Has the Best Burger in Asheville?
|Jun 22
|Muffy Pierce
|8
|Does Alcoholics Anonymous Work? Or Is It a Sham?
|Jun 22
|Muffy Pierce
|8
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC