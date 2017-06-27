3 Regional U.S. Cuisines About to Make It Big

If you're from New England, you may conjure up an image of a plate of baked cod or a boiled lobster. If you hail from the Midwest, your idea of traditional American food might be a ribeye steak and a baked potato, whereas residents of the Southeastern U.S. might gravitate to biscuits and gravy, low-country shrimp and grits, or pulled-pork barbecue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at QSR Magazine.