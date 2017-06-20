2018 Kymco Scooters and Spade Motorcycle: First Test
Unlike Europe and Asia, America has been slow to truly embrace scooters. A large reason for this is the fact that for decades Americans left cities and moved to the burgeoning suburbs, where vast sprawls of distance begged big vehicles to make the increasing commutes more comfortable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycle News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luke combs
|5 hr
|Steel
|1
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|6 hr
|Science
|161,931
|I MISS The FORUMS FROM MOUNTAIN EXPRESS
|14 hr
|Muffy Pierce
|13
|Should Esther Manheimer Remain as Mayor of Ashe...
|16 hr
|Volatile Mayor Blew
|1
|Who Has the Best Burger in Asheville?
|18 hr
|Muffy Pierce
|8
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|18 hr
|Muffy Pierce
|89
|Does Alcoholics Anonymous Work? Or Is It a Sham?
|18 hr
|Muffy Pierce
|8
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC