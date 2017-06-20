2018 Kymco Scooters and Spade Motorcy...

2018 Kymco Scooters and Spade Motorcycle: First Test

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 18 Read more: Cycle News

Unlike Europe and Asia, America has been slow to truly embrace scooters. A large reason for this is the fact that for decades Americans left cities and moved to the burgeoning suburbs, where vast sprawls of distance begged big vehicles to make the increasing commutes more comfortable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycle News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Luke combs 5 hr Steel 1
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 6 hr Science 161,931
I MISS The FORUMS FROM MOUNTAIN EXPRESS 14 hr Muffy Pierce 13
Should Esther Manheimer Remain as Mayor of Ashe... 16 hr Volatile Mayor Blew 1
Who Has the Best Burger in Asheville? 18 hr Muffy Pierce 8
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha 18 hr Muffy Pierce 89
Does Alcoholics Anonymous Work? Or Is It a Sham? 18 hr Muffy Pierce 8
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,051 • Total comments across all topics: 281,957,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC