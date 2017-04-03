Western: Author tour, SisterCare meeting

Western: Author tour, SisterCare meeting

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Q-Notes

Author, scholar, professor and feminist historian Dr. Bonnie Morris will appear at Malaprops Bookstore, 55 Haywood St., on April 14 at 7 p.m. for a reading of her new book, "The Disappearing L: Erasure of Lesbian Spaces and Culture." The event is free and open to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Q-Notes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 1 hr Subduction Zone 160,624
Manheimer Memorial 5 hr How Many Heimed 1
Mayor Liz Manheimer Secret Meeting on AirBnB an... 6 hr frank 9
cult in asheville and missing persons (Jan '11) 19 hr Vinnie 43
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha 21 hr Muffy Pierce 47
Celeb E Lizzie Manheimer Announcement Sat frank 9
Manheimer Strikes Again for AirBNB Motels Apr 6 frank 11
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,183 • Total comments across all topics: 280,192,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC