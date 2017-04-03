Western: Author tour, SisterCare meeting
Author, scholar, professor and feminist historian Dr. Bonnie Morris will appear at Malaprops Bookstore, 55 Haywood St., on April 14 at 7 p.m. for a reading of her new book, "The Disappearing L: Erasure of Lesbian Spaces and Culture." The event is free and open to the public.
Read more at Q-Notes.
